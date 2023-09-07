This Week on the GridIron: Football History of Week 2

As local football enthusiasts gear up for week 2 of gridiron action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to interstate battles, these games look to deliver a thrilling dose of football action. Let’s dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams history.

Green River Wolves at Rawlins Outlaws

Friday, Sept. 8 @ 7 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 22 – 24 Rawlins with 7 ties

Green River Wolves and Rawlins Outlaws have a long-standing rivalry that spans 53 games, dating back to their first encounter on October 16, 1926. Surprisingly, despite their extensive history, they’ve never faced each other in the postseason.

There was a stretch of time from 1990-2014 where these teams never matched up against each other. They have played 6 games against each other since the teams have evenly split their wins, each with a 3-3 record in their last six matchups. The most recent game saw the Green River Wolves dominating with a 48-0 victory. In their history, there have been 17 games where at least one team was held scoreless, including three scoreless ties.

Green River and head coach Blaine Christensen are coming off a week one victory over the Lander Valley Tigers. The Wolves look to go 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

Rock Springs Tigers vs. Campbell County Camels

Friday, Sept. 8 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 10 – 18 Campbell County

The Rock Springs Tigers and the Campbell County Camels have a storied history dating back to their first matchup on October 31, 1987. Their first encounter was in the semifinals of the playoffs, where Rock Springs emerged victorious with a 9-0 win, eventually clinching the state championship. However, the Camels had their revenge in the 1991 and 1996 quarterfinals where they defeated the Tigers on both occasions.

The rivalry reached its peak with back-to-back state championship games in 2001 and 2002, where Rock Springs, under the leadership of Coach Jamie Christensen, father of current Green River Wolves head coach Blaine Christensen, secured victory both times. This would also mark the 3rd and 4th straight championship game for Campbell County as they would make it to state from 1999-2003 but only winning it all in 2000.

Throughout history, these teams have clashed seven times in the playoffs, including the two state championships. Rock Springs recently ended a 15-game losing streak against Campbell County in 2017 with an impressive 61-12 win. In their last ten matchups, Rock Springs has a 4-10 record against the Camels. Both teams enter this week’s game with a 1-1 record, making this week a possibly crucial showdown for seeding.

Lyman Eagles vs. Pinedale Wranglers

Friday, Sept. 8 @ 4 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 37 – 41 Pinedale

The Lyman Eagles and Pinedale Wranglers have clashed an astounding 78 times, with their first game dating back to September 26, 1947, where Pinedale secured a 20-13 win. Pinedale has historically held a slight edge with a 41-37 record, but the rivalry has seen its share of shutouts.

In the history of their matchups, there have been 24 shutouts, with Lyman and Pinedale each contributing 10 and 14 shutouts, respectively. Notably, Pinedale enjoyed a 13-game winning streak against Lyman from 1966 to 1974, including a five-game shutout streak from 1969 to 1971. However, Lyman had its revenge with a four-game shutout streak from 1992 to 1995.

Current Lyman Eagles’ head coach, Dale Anderson, boasts an 8-3 record against Pinedale, including a commanding 40-0 victory in their last meeting on September 9, 2022. Both teams enter this week with a 1-0 record, with Lyman being ranked #1 in the state.

Mountain View Buffalos at Rich County (UT) Rich Rebels

Friday, Sept. 8 @ 1 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 4 – 5 Rich County (UT)

In an interstate showdown, the Mountain View Buffalos face the Rich County Rich Rebels from Randolph, Utah. Their history began on September 30, 1989, with a tight 21-20 win for Mountain View. Last year, the Buffalos secured a 12-10 victory, marking the fourth one-score game between the two teams.

Both teams enter this game with momentum, having shut out their opponents in the previous week. Mountain View aims to maintain their undefeated status this season, setting the stage for a competitive and closely watched contest.

As we gear up for an action-packed week 2 on the gridiron, football fans can hope to see intense rivalries, historic clashes, and exciting moments that make this sport truly special.