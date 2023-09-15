This Week on the GridIron: Football History of Week 3

As local football enthusiasts gear up for week 3 of football action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, let’s dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams history.

Rock Springs Tigers at Sheridan Broncs

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 7 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 4 – 24 Rawlins with 2 ties

With a history dating back to 1934 when they first met in the state championship game. Sheridan emerged victorious in that inaugural meeting with a 26-6 victory, but Rock Springs would even the score the following year, claiming the state championship with a 19-0 win.

It’s been a long dry spell for the Tigers since their last victory against the Broncs in 1959. Rock Springs has come up short in their last 21 meetings with Sheridan.

Recent history has seen the two teams clash in the 2021 state championship game, where Sheridan secured a 45-27 win. These teams have met in high-stakes situations, having crossed paths in three state championships and nine playoff games throughout their history.

Green River Wolves vs. Worland Warriors

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 7 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 11 – 8 Worland

The Green River Wolves will be hosting the Worland Warriors in their Hall of Fame game. These teams first faced each other on November 4, 1977, with Worland winning 29-28.

Green River holds an 11-8 overall record against Worland, having won six of their last ten encounters. Their history features three shutouts, with Green River holding Worland scoreless twice. Additionally, there have been five one-score games between these rivals, with Green River emerging victorious in three of them.

Lyman Eagles at Lovell Bulldogs

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 7 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 12 – 11 Lovell

The Lyman Eagles and Lovell Bulldogs bring to the field in what has become a closely contested rivalry.

Their rivalry began on October 22, 1994, in the quarterfinals when Lovell secured a 32-0 victory. The two teams clashed in the championship in 2011 and 2012, with Lovell taking the first encounter 21-13, and Lyman turning the tables the following year with a 22-20 win.

More recently, they met in the 2021 championship game, where Lyman emerged victorious with an 8-6 scoreline. Last year, in their first game after the championship, Lovell prevailed in overtime with a 12-6 score.

Mountain View Buffalos vs Thermopolis Bobcats

Friday, Sept. 15 @ 3:30 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 15 – 9 Thermopolis

The Mountain View Buffalos and Thermopolis Bobcats first clashed on September 22, 1989, with Mountain View dominating the game 41-8.

Historically, Mountain View has held the upper hand, including a memorable 1997 championship 29-9 win and a resounding 60-0 quarterfinal victory in 2014 on their way to a championship title.

In the last 10 matchups, they’ve crossed paths four times in playoff games, and Mountain View has been dominant, winning all four, with three of those victories being shutouts. The Buffalos have emerged victorious in nine of their last 10 meetings, showcasing their dominance in this rivalry.