This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 4

As high school football fans gear up for the fourth week of football action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams’ history.

Rock Springs Tigers at Cheyenne East

Friday, Sept. 12 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 21 – 31 Cheyenne East

Their first game dates back to Oct. 21, 1960, when Cheyenne East was in its inaugural year as a team, and the Tigers emerged victorious with a score of 40-21.

One of the most memorable moments between these two schools occurred Sept. 13, 2002, when the Tigers won 50-7 on their way to securing a state championship. The following year, in the final season with Jamie Christensen as the head coach for the Tigers, these teams met in back-to-back weeks. Rock Springs emerged triumphant in both games, including a 45-0 quarterfinal victory that sent Cheyenne East packing.

Over the years, the Thunderbirds have shut out the Tigers eight times, while the Tigers have managed to return the favor on just two occasions. This rivalry has also seen 11 one-point finishes, with Rock Springs claiming victory in seven of those closely-contested games. In their most recent 10 matchups, Rock Springs holds a 3-7 record against Cheyenne East, including a 55-34 semifinal win in 2021, which propelled Rock Springs to the state championship.

Green River Wolves vs. Powell Panthers

Friday, Sept. 22 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 9 – 15 Powell

The Wolves have historically faced an uphill battle with Powell, having a 9-15 all-time record against the Panthers. One of the most memorable clashes between these two teams came in 2013 when Powell handed Green River its worst-ever loss in a dominant 70-0 blowout.

Their first encounter dates back to 1950, a battle for the state championship that Green River narrowly won 19-12. Over the years, these teams have engaged in seven shutout games, with Green River securing four of them and Powell three. In their last ten meetings, Green River has won three games while losing seven.

Mountain View Buffalos at Lyman Eagles

Friday, Sept. 22 @ 4 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 48 – 35 Lyman

The “Bridger Valley Bowl” will see the Lyman Eagles face off against the Mountain View Buffalos. Mountain View boasts a 48-35 all-time record against the Eagles, making this matchup a long-standing rivalry. Their first encounter took place on October 26, 1955, when Lyman emerged victorious with a score of 43-12.

Both teams have enjoyed periods of dominance in this rivalry. Mountain View went on a nine-game winning streak from 1960 to 1967, including three consecutive shutouts from 1962 to 1964. Lyman, on the other hand, embarked on a 12-game winning streak from 1976 to 1983, during which they recorded five shutouts.

Mountain View delivered Lyman’s largest margin of defeat in school history on October 13, 1995, with a 66-0 victory. These teams also clashed for the 1999 2A state championship, where Lyman secured a 16-6 win.

Throughout their rivalry, there have been 19 one-score games, with Mountain View winning 11 and Lyman winning eight. Thirty shutouts have been recorded as well, with Mountain View handing Lyman 19 of them.

Head coaches Brent Walk for the Buffalos and Dale Anderson for the Eagles have been at the helm of their respective teams since 2012. Walk has the upper hand with a 7-4 advantage in their 11 games against each other. In their most recent meeting last year, the Eagles emerged victorious with a score of 28-10.