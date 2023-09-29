This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 5

As high school football fans gear up for the fifth week of football action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams.

Green River Wolves vs. Cody Broncs (Homecoming)

Friday, Sept. 29 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 11 – 19 Cody

The Green River Wolves and Cody Broncs first squared off in the 1949 state championship, with Green River prevailing 14-6 to capture their first state title. After that win, Green River would not beat Cody again until 1981. In the last ten games, Cody has won 7.

Currently, Cody is on a five-game winning streak against Green River. The longest win streak between these two teams was six games between 1951 and 1980 where Cody never lost to the Wolves during that span. This includes 1958-1977 when the two teams didn’t match up against each other.

Rock Springs Tigers vs. Natrona County (Homecoming)

Friday, Sept. 29 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 23 – 52 Natrona County (with three ties)

The Rock Springs Tigers and the Natrona County Mustangs have a storied history dating back to Nov. 18, 1933, when they first clashed in the state semi-finals. Natrona County took a victory with a 40-6 win. The Mustangs would go on to clinch the state championship by edging out Sheridan 7-6. Rock Springs exacted revenge in 1935, prevailing 19-7 in the semi-finals and subsequently securing their first state title with a 19-0 victory over Sheridan.

These teams would cross paths again in 1975, this time for the championship, where Natrona County claimed a 13-6 victory. Over the years, they’ve met a total of 10 times in the playoffs, with Natrona County securing seven wins. In the last 10 matchups, Rock Springs has managed to secure victory in only three games.

Mountain View Buffalos at Cokeville Panthers (Homecoming)

Friday, Sept. 29 @ 1 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 23 – 38 Cokeville (with one tie)

The Mountain View Buffalos and Cokeville Panthers share a unique history, with their first encounter occurring on Sept. 9, 1955 for Mountain View High School’s first football game. Cokeville won 40-26. Mountain View didn’t win against Cokeville until 1961, embarking on a six-game winning streak. Despite their histories and a combined total of 28 state championships, these two football teams have never faced each other in the playoffs.

In recent times, the rivalry has been evenly matched, with neither team managing to secure more than two consecutive wins in the last 14 games. In the last 10 meetings, they are evenly split at 5-5.

This matchup takes place during Cokeville’s homecoming. Last year Cokeville beat the Buffalos for their homecoming game 21-0 and are now on a two-game winning streak.

Lyman Eagles at Kemmerer Rangers

Friday, Sept. 29 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 21 – 24 Kemmerer

The Lyman Eagles and Kemmerer Rangers first clashed Sept. 5, 1980, with Kemmerer prevailing 14-8. Their playoff history has been limited, with each team securing one win in their two postseason meetings against each other. Many of their regular-season battles have seen one team dominate, with a staggering 28 games decided by a margin of 20 points or more. Kemmerer holds the edge with 15 such victories compared to Lyman’s 13. In the last 13 games, Lyman has only suffered one loss, though Kemmerer maintains the all-time advantage with 24 wins to 21 losses.