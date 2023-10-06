This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 6

As high school football fans gear up for the sixth week of football action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs Tigers vs. Cheyenne South

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 6 p.m.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Historical Record: Rock Springs 10 – 2 Cheyenne South

The Rock Springs Tigers and the Cheyenne South Bisons have a short history dating back to Oct. 21, 2011, when they first played. Rock Springs would win 61-20.

Cheyenne South’s school record for the largest margin of defeat came against the Tigers in a 65-0 defeat on Oct. 8, 2021. Throughout their history, there have been 8 games where at least one team scored 45 or more points. Cheyenne South has only scored more than 45 points one time but they still lost that game 50-47.

In the 12 games between these two schools, Rock Springs has averaged 44 points per game while holding the Bisons to just 15.6 points per game. In just the last 4 games Rock Springs has scored 224 points and held Cheyenne East to 13. In last year’s clash, Rock Springs won 48-7.

Green River Wolves @ Jackson Hole Broncs

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 33 – 14 Jackson (With two ties)

The Green River Wolves and Jackson Hole Broncs first squared off on Oct. 16, 1951. Green River took the first game 14-6. Green River would go on to defeat Jackson in 14 games. The Broncs would get their first win in 1967 after 12 losses and two ties.

These two schools have only met in the playoffs one time. In the 2015 semi-finals, Green River defeated the impressive rushing attack of Theo Dawson and the Jackson Broncs 24-15. Green River would go on to be the state championship runner-up after falling to Star Valley. This was the last time Green River has made it to the state championship game.

In the last 10 matchups between these two, Green River is 4-6 against the Broncs. Last year the Wolves defeated Jackson 33-17.

Mountain View Buffalos vs. Lovell Bulldogs

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 3:30 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 13 – 10 Lovell

The Mountain View Buffalos and the Lovell Bulldogs first met on Oct. 24, 1992, in that year’s Quarter Finals match. The Buffalos won 22-0.

The two schools would meet in the playoffs for three years in a row back in 2000-2002. Mountain View would win all three of these games on their way to being the state champion runner-up each year.

In their history, they would meet in the playoffs 7 times in their 23 total games. Mountain View would win all but one of the 7 playoff games.

In the last 10 games between these two schools, they both have five wins. Last year Lovell defeated the Buffalos 53-20. Lovell would end up being the state runner-up last year, losing to Big Horn.

Lyman Eagles at Thermopolis Bobcats

Friday, Oct. 6 @ 5 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 11 – 12 Thermopolis

The Lyman Eagles and Thermopolis Bobcats first clashed on Oct. 27, 1990, in the Quarter Finals. The Bobcats prevailed 22-6.

After losing the first five games against the Bobcats, Lyman would win 7-6 in 1997. This would be the start of a five-game win streak for the Eagles against the Bobcats.

Lyman and Thermopolis have seen each other in the playoffs five times in their history. The Eagles have only managed to secure one victory in those five postseason games.

In the last 10 games between these two schools, the Eagles are 6-4. Last year when these two played each other, Lyman won 58-25.