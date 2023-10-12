This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 7

As high school football fans gear up for the 7th week of football action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams.

Rock Springs Tigers @ Laramie Plainsmen

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 41 – 48 Laramie

The Rock Springs Tigers and the Laramie Plainsmen have a lengthy history dating back to Oct. 5, 1923. It’s been 100 years of football between these two. Laramie won that first game 6-0.

The two schools would wind up playing a second game that same year on November 3rd and this would be a historic loss for the Tigers. Rock Springs would lose 69-0, and it still stands as the most points allowed by Rock Springs in a single game and their largest margin of defeat.

The Tigers would get back and one up the Plainsmen on Sept. 6, 2002, when they delivered Laramie the largest defeat of their school history in a 70-0 drubbing that also ended a Laramie 9-game win streak against the Tigers.

These two schools have faced each other in the playoffs five times with Rock Springs winning three of those games. Three of the games played against the two in the playoffs were State Championship games. The Plainsmen would win the first of the three with a final score of 20-2 in 1971. Rock Springs would edge a win the other two games. In 1978 they won 7-6 and in 1987 they won 14-13.

In the last ten games, the Tigers are 8-2 against the Plainsmen. Last year, Rock Springs beat Laramie 35-13. This extended their win streak to 4. The Tigers have never won more than 4 in a row against Laramie since 1942 when Rock Springs won 8 straight from 1935-1942.

The 1935 game was also Rock Springs’ first win against Laramie.

Green River Wolves vs. Star Valley Braves

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 7 p.m.

Historical Record: Green River 31 – 44 Star Valley (With five ties)

The Green River Wolves and Star Valley Braves first faced off on Sept. 14, 1940. Green River took the first game 32-0.

In the 80 games between these two schools, there have been 22 where a team was shutout including one 0-0 tie. Green River has shut out Star Valley 8 times while the Braves have recorded 13 on the Wolves.

With both teams having lengths of dominance in their history, it’s surprising that these two teams have only faced off in the playoffs one time. That matchup was in 2015 for the State Championship. The Braves won 31-15. The Wolves have not made it back to the State Championship game while Star Valley has won four since.

Currently, Star Valley is on a 12-game win streak with Green Rivers’s last win coming in 2011. The Wolves have only managed to win 13 games in the last 40 against Star Valley. Last year Green River lost 49-7 when these two teams met.

Lyman Eagles vs. Rich County (UT)

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 1 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 9 – 4 Rich County Schools

The Lyman Eagles and Rich County schools have had a shorter history. There have only been 4 games between the Rebels and the Eagles. Rich County used to be two separate schools, North Rich and South Rich. We included the results of the games before the schools combined.

Lyman and North Rich first clashed on Oct. 21, 1954. Lyman would win 48-33.

Against North and South Rich the Eagles were 7-2.

Rich County and Lyman’s first game after the schools combined was on Oct. 12, 1988, where Rich County would win 14-6.

Lyman is 2-2 against Rich County after the merger. Last year when these two faced, Lyman won 6-0 in Utah.

Mountain View Buffalos vs. Pinedale Wranglers

Friday, Oct. 13 @ 3 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 45 – 27 Pinedale (With two ties)

The Mountain View Buffalos and the Pinedale Wranglers first met on Oct. 21, 1955. Pinedale won 41-7.

The Buffalos on Sept. 30, 1966, delivered the Wranglers their most points allowed and largest margin of defeat in school history with a 73-0 win.

Over the years both teams have had their share of dominance with Pinedale’s longest win streak against Mountain View being 10 games and Mountain View winning 13 in a row.

These teams have never played each other in the postseason in their 74 games. There have been 23 shutouts with the Wranglesrs shutting out Mountain View 11 times while they have been shut out the other 12.

In the last ten games, the Buffalos are 9-1 against Pinedale winning the last 9.

In the last two games, Mountain View has outscored Pinedale 109-0.