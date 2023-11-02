This Week on the Gridiron: Football History the Quarterfinal Matchups

As high school football fans gear up for the semifinals, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams.

Lyman Eagles @ Big Horn Rams

Friday, Nov. 3 @ Noon

Historical Record: Lyman 3 – 4 Big Horn

These two recently dominant teams have had a few big matchups in the last 12 years.

Their first game against each other was on Oct. 28, 2011, in that year’s quarterfinals where Lyman defeated Big Horn 54-0.

This would be the first of five playoff matches. All three of Lyman’s wins against Big Horn have been in the playoffs.

Their most recent matchup was over last year’s semifinals. Big Horn would win 7-0 and go on to win the 2A State Championship.

Mountain View Buffalos vs. Torrington Trailblazers

Friday, Nov. 3 @ 1 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 0 – 1 Torrington

Mountain View and Torrington are very unfamiliar with each other, with the history they do have being recent.

They have only played one game against each other in their history and it was Nov. 6, 2020, for the semifinals. Mountain View was the defending champions and Torrington soiled their chances to go back-to-back with a 31-20 victory.

The Lyman Eagles would get revenge for their fellow Bridger Valley team and defeat Torrington 14-3 in the championship game the next week.

All research was done using information on wyoming-football.com.