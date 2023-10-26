This Week on the Gridiron: Football History the Quarterfinal Matchups

As high school football fans gear up for the 1st week of playoff action, let’s take a step back in time to delve into the rich history behind some of the upcoming matchups. From historic rivalries to championship battles, this is a dive into the history of the battles that have shaped these teams.

Rock Springs Tigers at Cheyenne East

Friday, Sept. 12 @ 6 p.m.

Historical Record: Rock Springs 21 – 32 Cheyenne East

Their first game dates back to Oct. 21, 1960, when Cheyenne East was in its inaugural year as a team, and the Tigers were victorious with a score of 40-21.

One of the most memorable moments between these two schools occurred Sept. 13, 2002, when the Tigers won 50-7 on their way to securing a state championship. The following year, in the final season with Jamie Christensen as the head coach for the Tigers, these teams met in back-to-back weeks. Rock Springs won in both games, including a 45-0 quarterfinal victory that sealed Cheyenne East’s season.

Over the years, the Thunderbirds have shut out the Tigers eight times, while the Tigers have managed to return the favor on just two occasions. This rivalry has also seen 11 one-point finishes, with Rock Springs claiming victory in seven of those closely contested games.

In their most recent 10 matchups, Rock Springs holds a 1-9 record against Cheyenne East with their only win coming from a 55-34 semifinal win in 2021, which propelled Rock Springs to the state championship.

These two schools played earlier this year in week 4 and East won 68-7.

Lyman Eagles vs. Tongue River Eagles

Thursday, Oct. 19 @ 3 p.m.

Historical Record: Lyman 2 – 1 Tongue River

These two Eagles teams have had only a few games against each other heading into this year’s quarterfinals, which is familiar territory for these teams.

Their first game against each other was on Oct. 23, 2004, in that year’s quarterfinals where Lyman defeated Tongue River 72-7.

This wouldn’t be the only time they have faced each other in the playoffs. They would meet again in the 2006 semifinals. Tongue River would take this one 42-36 and make it to state for the first time in 22 years. They would fall to Big Piney in a close 21-18 loss.

Their most recent matchup was over 10 years ago in 2012 where they faced off in week 1. Lyman dominated with a 56-0 final and would go 12-0 that season on their way to an undefeated championship run.

Mountain View Buffalos vs. Wheatland Bulldogs

Friday, Oct. 27 @ 1 p.m.

Historical Record: Mountain View 6 – 2 Wheatland

The rivalry between Mountain View and Wheatland has undergone significant shifts since their debut encounter on September 3, 1993, in which Wheatland won 28-12.

On October 5, 2007, Wheatland dominated the Buffalos with a 42-0 win. This marked the turning point for Mountain View’s fortunes.

In the six games since that shutout, Mountain View has displayed dominance, recording 236 points while restricting Wheatland to just 49 and winning all six games. This turnaround included a playoff game during Mountain View’s undefeated championship season in 2019, where they recorded a 72-0 shutout.

Mountain View and Wheatland have already met this year during week one in Mountain View where the Buffalos took a 38-0 victory, which kicked off Mountain View’s undefeated regular season.