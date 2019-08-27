THIS WEEKEND: Don’t miss The 3rd Annual Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration

UTAH MINI BULL PRE-SHOW

Utah Miniature Bull Riders Association will be holding an UMBRA Sanctioned Rodeo in conjunction with the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo August 30th & 31st, 2019 in Manila, Utah.

Friday, August 30 – 6:00pm

Saturday, August 31 – 2:00pm

Two days, two Rodeos. Each day will count toward 2019 points!

Enter either day or both days.