THIS WEEKEND: Don’t miss The 3rd Annual Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration

Join us, just south of Sweetwater County this weekend, for the Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration in honor of Daggett County’s legacy of world-renowned recreation activities and opportunities and in honor of all veterans.

🇺🇸 PATRIOT NIGHT
Friday, August 30 – 7:00pm

Patriot Night will be focused on honoring veterans and their families and the local American Heroes Project.

Each veteran in attendance will be recognized and will also receive a FREE swag bag, including a YETI mug and more!

🌄 HERITAGE NIGHT
Saturday, August 31 – 3:00pm

Heritage night will be focusing on recognizing Daggett County’s recreation industry and businesses.

Daggett county is home to a multitude of recreation opportunities including; world-class fishing, diverse hiking, boating, camping, hunting, scenic drives, and more!

📍 WHERE

Manila Rodeo Grounds
Off Hwy 43 between 1st & 2nd West
Manila, UT

UTAH MINI BULL PRE-SHOW

Utah Miniature Bull Riders Association will be holding an UMBRA Sanctioned Rodeo in conjunction with the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo August 30th & 31st, 2019 in Manila, Utah.

Friday, August 30 – 6:00pm
Saturday, August 31 – 2:00pm

Two days, two Rodeos. Each day will count toward 2019 points!
Enter either day or both days.

REGISTER HERE

Registration will be open until check-in each day.

ADMISSION
(Ages 13 and up) Tickets: $15.00
(Ages 6-12) Tickets: $7.00

BUY TICKETS NOW

Tickets purchased online can be picked up at
Will Call at the ticket booth!

Rodeo is not all Daggett County has in store for you. Get ready for a weekend full of pro rodeo action, a parade, a vendor fair, The Parade of Lights & fireworks on the Flaming Gorge, and some more rodeo!

The Manila Rodeo Grounds is a venue full of character and history, located in the heart of Daggett County.


August 30 | Patriot Night
6:00pm – Utah Mini Bull Pre-Show
7:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo
Following the Rodeo – Live Entertainment & Dance

August 31 | Heritage Day
6:30am – Breakfast Concession (Manila Rodeo Grounds)
7:30am – PRCA/WPRA Slack
10:00am – Daggett Daze Parade
11:00am – Daggett Daze Vendor (Manila Park)
2:00pm – Utah Mini Bull Pre-show
3:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo
Dusk – Parade of Lights & Fireworks (Lucerne Valley Marina)

“It takes the whole community & surrounding areas, including Sweetwater County to make this rodeo happen.”

The Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo Committee would like to extend a THANK YOU
to everyone who helped make the each production of the rodeo possible.

-Matt Henry, Chairman of the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo Committee

For more information visit www.manilautahprcarodeo.com

Brought to you by the Daggett County Rodeo Committee and the Daggett County Commission

