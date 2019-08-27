THIS WEEKEND: Don’t miss The 3rd Annual Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration

Join us, just south of Sweetwater County this weekend, for the Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo & Celebration in honor of Daggett County’s legacy of world-renowned recreation activities and opportunities and in honor of all veterans.
🇺🇸 PATRIOT NIGHT
Friday, August 30 – 7:00pm
Patriot Night will be focused on honoring veterans and their families and the local American Heroes Project.
Each veteran in attendance will be recognized and will also receive a FREE swag bag, including a YETI mug and more!
🌄 HERITAGE NIGHT
Saturday, August 31 – 3:00pm
Heritage night will be focusing on recognizing Daggett County’s recreation industry and businesses.
Daggett county is home to a multitude of recreation opportunities including; world-class fishing, diverse hiking, boating, camping, hunting, scenic drives, and more!
📍 WHERE
Manila Rodeo Grounds
Off Hwy 43 between 1st & 2nd West
Manila, UT
UTAH MINI BULL PRE-SHOW
Utah Miniature Bull Riders Association will be holding an UMBRA Sanctioned Rodeo in conjunction with the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo August 30th & 31st, 2019 in Manila, Utah.
Friday, August 30 – 6:00pm
Saturday, August 31 – 2:00pm
Two days, two Rodeos. Each day will count toward 2019 points!
Enter either day or both days.
ADMISSION
(Ages 13 and up) Tickets: $15.00
(Ages 6-12) Tickets: $7.00
See what’s in store 👇
Rodeo is not all Daggett County has in store for you. Get ready for a weekend full of pro rodeo action, a parade, a vendor fair, The Parade of Lights & fireworks on the Flaming Gorge, and some more rodeo!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👇
August 30 | Patriot Night
6:00pm – Utah Mini Bull Pre-Show
7:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo
Following the Rodeo – Live Entertainment & Dance
August 31 | Heritage Day
6:30am – Breakfast Concession (Manila Rodeo Grounds)
7:30am – PRCA/WPRA Slack
10:00am – Daggett Daze Parade
11:00am – Daggett Daze Vendor (Manila Park)
2:00pm – Utah Mini Bull Pre-show
3:00pm – PRCA/WPRA Rodeo
Dusk – Parade of Lights & Fireworks (Lucerne Valley Marina)
“It takes the whole community & surrounding areas, including Sweetwater County to make this rodeo happen.”
The Daggett County PRCA Centennial Rodeo Committee would like to extend a THANK YOU
to everyone who helped make the each production of the rodeo possible.
-Matt Henry, Chairman of the Daggett County PRCA Rodeo Committee
For more information visit www.manilautahprcarodeo.com
Brought to you by the Daggett County Rodeo Committee and the Daggett County Commission