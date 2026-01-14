Thoman Invite Set to Bring Full Weekend of Wrestling Action to Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Thoman Wrestling Invite will bring a full weekend of action to Green River as teams converge on the Wolves’ home mats for one of the area’s marquee tournaments. Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Mountain View, and many others will be in attendance.

Wrestling is scheduled to begin Friday at 12:30 p.m. and will continue into the evening, with competition expected to wrap up around 9 p.m. Action resumes Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., with championship events slated throughout the afternoon.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The tournament will be split across multiple venues. All boys’ matches will take place at the Green River High School gyms, while all girls’ matches will be contested at the Green River Recreation Center throughout the bulk of the tournament. The boys’ competition will run on multiple mats inside the main and auxiliary gyms at GRHS, with Green River wrestling exclusively in the main gym and Rock Springs competing out of the auxiliary gym. The two programs are expected to wrestle simultaneously throughout the event.

Saturday afternoon will shift the spotlight to the GRHS main gym, where both the boys and girls dual meet championships are scheduled to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m., though that timeline remains subject to change based on tournament flow. The girls Best of the Best dual is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by the boys Best of the Best dual at approximately 3:30 p.m. The school noted that those times are approximate and could be adjusted. There is also the possibility of running boys’ and girls’ Best of the Best simultaneously if the tournament falls behind schedule.