Thoman Seeks 2nd Term as County Commissioner

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Commissioner Mary Thoman seeks another term on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you and, yes, stand up for you when it comes to county, state and federal issues that matter to all of us,” she said.

Thoman was elected to her first term in 2020, following service on the Sweetwater County Conservation District since 1999, spending 17 of those years as its chairman. Thoman said this time with the conservation district helped her become more knowledgeable about the need to protect resources such as water from “unwarranted intrusions by the federal government.”

Thoman said the county faces amazing opportunities while facing economic uncertainties.

“Everything we love about our county is tied to our natural resources – jobs, the tax base, as well as infrastructure and recreation. It is critical for leaders with experience to make the tough decisions necessary to preserve our quality of life in Sweetwater County,” she said.

During her first term as a commissioner, Thoman was involved in several initiatives, such as reorganizing the county’s fire department which led to nearly $750,000 in savings to the county. She also was involved in the county purchasing the former Knight Oil Tools building to consolidate the county’s public works departments. During her tenure, the county also established a county-wide ambulance service while also remaining committed to ensuring the county’s budget remains balanced.

“Yes, I am a proud fiscal conservative who wants to make sure we do it right,” she said.

Thoman said the county needs to take a stand and defend Wyoming’s customs and culture and defend the concept of multiple use and responsible development on public lands from the uncertainty created by the Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. She led many public processes, which include the development of a land and resource use plan and the development of a formal federal land plan while serving as a county commissioner. She also helped found a Coalition of Local Governments in southwestern Wyoming.

“We are providing legally defensible and scientifically credible facts for the administrative record. We have to speak up and counter those who don’t understand our way of life and want to change the way we live in this wonderful state,” she said.

Thoman describes herself as a proud Wyoming native who grew up helping her family run a sheep and cattle ranch near the Fontenelle Reservoir. She’s a graduate of Green River High School, the University of Wyoming with a degree in business education, as well as Colorado State University with a degree in marketing education and a Phd in vocational education administration. She also became an instrument-rated pilot.

“I am committed to continue all these efforts on your behalf,” she said. “I am prepared and willing to face our ongoing challenges. A promise to you: I will devote all the time it takes to do the best job I can for you.”