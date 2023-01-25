Thomas Angelo Andersen (December 8, 1969 – January 20, 2023)

Thomas Angelo Andersen, 53, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California.

Mr. Andersen was born on December 8, 1969 in Bellflower, California; the son of George Lionel Andersen and Nancy Susan Anselmi.

He attended schools in San Dimas, California Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1988 Graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned his Bachelors Degree at University of Wyoming in Finance in 1993.

Mr. Andersen married Misty Aragon and they later divorced.

He worked as a Real Estate Appraiser with his father George at Andersen and Associates for six years. Mr. Andersen also worked for Solvey.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

He enjoyed spending time with family. His one great love was music. He sang and mastered the guitar and was in several local rock bands. He was instrumental in starting and encouraging in the band Teenage Bottle Rockets.

Survivors include his parents, George and Nancy Andersen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Jackie Ballinger and husband Greg of Huachuca City, Arizona; Kristi Andersen-Sandoval and husband Julio of Salt Lake City, Utah; Amy Faigl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three nieces, Jenna Thompson; Emily Thompson; Ellen Thompson; three nephews, Nick Faigl; Tommy Faigl; Michael Faigl; several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Angelo and Irma Anselmi; paternal grandparents, Jack and Glen Rae Stewart; George Andersen Jr. one brother-in-law, Brad Faigl.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Thomas’ memory to Food for the Poor, PO Box 979003, Coconut Creek, Florida 33097 or charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Saints Cyril Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.