Thomas Arthur Colson (October 3, 1941 – January 9, 2023)

Thomas Arthur Colson, 81, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away January 9, 2023, at West Cheyenne Regional Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tom was born October 3, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clay and Mary Colson. Tom joined his older brother Bill on the Colson ranch near Dubois, Idaho. His younger brother Jerry joined “the boys” three years later.

Tom attended elementary school in Dubois, Idaho, then attended high school in Idaho Falls, Idaho, White Hall, Montana, and finally graduated from Battle Mountain High School in Battle Mountain, Nevada in 1959. He attended the University of Nevada in Reno, Nevada, for two years before starting his career in the mining industry. His career was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army. He served in Vietnam as a sharp shooter. He received an honorable discharge, a good conduct medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. After his discharge from the Army he returned to the mining industry working for various mining companies in Nevada and Wyoming as a mining maintenance mechanic. At the time of his retirement he was living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He continued to live in Rock Springs until his death.

Tom had many good friends and was the happiest when he could spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed watching sports games especially football and baseball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, site seeing around the west and Midwest and enjoyed a tour to Alaska after his retirement. He enjoyed his horses and dog Blu and his time spent at his cabin near Cora, Wyoming. He was an outdoors kind of guy for sure. He was an avid reader and enjoyed historical books the most. He could remember facts and details like no other. Tom had a boisterous laugh, enjoyed a good joke, and was always ready to do something fun.

Tom is survived by his sister, Vicki (Curt) Bostow, sister-in-law Karol Colson, niece Alyssa (Josh) Cole, nephews Jason Bostow, Ken (Marlene) Colson and their son Nick, Lee (Julie) Colson and their children William (Natalie) and Katie.

Tom’s brothers Bill and Jerry preceded him in death.

Services took place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Dubois Cemetery.