Thomas Carl Boden (April 13, 1948 – September 27, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Thomas Carl Boden died on September 27, 2018, at the VA hospital in Kansas City, MO at 5 pm. Age 70, he passed away from lung cancer.

He was born April 13, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa to Carl and Erika Boden. The family moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1961. He graduated from Green River High School in 1967.

He joined the United States Navy after high school and was a Vietnam Veteran. He spent many years living in Rock Springs with his family before moving to Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

He is survived by his wife (Rebecca), a son, (Casey) and a daughter (Jennifer). One Grandson (Josh) and two Granddaughters (Savannah) and (Morgan). One Sister (Ingrid) three brothers (Jim), (Ed), and (Jerry).

He worked in project management for contractors doing work for the US Army Corps of Engineers to stabilize dams throughout the United States. He traveled extensively both during his time in the Navy and his work.

His true passion in life was the restoration of classic cars having developed a love for automobiles from the age of thirteen. At no time was he happier than when he had a wrench in his hands.

After cremation, a celebration of life will be held at his home in Kansas. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.