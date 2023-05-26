Thomas Crumpton (December 24, 1951 – May 23, 2023)

Thomas Crumpton, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 44 years and a former resident of Montana and Alabama.

Thomas was born December 24, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama; the son of Tex Gardner and Ollie Crumpton.

He married Rhonda Carol Davis June 23, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she preceded him in death March 2, 2022.

He served in the Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged.

He was a coal miner for over 30 years and retired in 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Thomas Gold of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jonathan Hutchinson of Texas; one daughter, Angela Stephenson and fiancé Brad Chrisman of Rock Springs; one brother Allen Crumpton of Birmingham, Alabama; three sisters, Janice Taylor and husband Jordan of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Dorothy Kipp and husband David of Butte, Montana, Debbie Webster and husband Thomas of Butte, Montana; three grandchildren, Destiny Britton; Kaiden Rasmusson; Braxton Rasmusson; one aunt; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents; maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, Tex and Ollie; wife, Rhonda Crumpton; one son, Timmothy Crumpton; one brother, Raymond Callahan; and one aunt, Mary Foster.

Following cremation, no services will be held at his request.

