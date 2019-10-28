Thomas Eldon Parker (October 16, 1956 – October 24, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Thomas Eldon Parker, 63, of Greeley, CO, former resident of Rock Springs, passed away October 24, 2019 at Northern Medical Center in Greeley, CO.

He was born October 16, 1956 in San Clemete, California, the son of Otis Deaton and Betty Jean Nelson Parker.

He graduated from Roosevelt High School with the class of 1975.

Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, going on rides with his brother in his big truck, country music and putting together truck models and puzzles. He loved to help the elderly residents that lived near him.

Survivors include his brother Donald Parker of Greeley, CO; sisters Mary Parker of Highlandville, MO, Ruth Labriole of Greely, CO; Brenda Rippy of Cheyenne, WY.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Betty Parker, paternal and maternal grandparents, brothers Gary Nelson, William Parker, brother in-law Frank Labriole and nephew Bryan Parker.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Green River.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.