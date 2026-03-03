Thomas Gregg Wiggen (September 19, 1965- February 28, 2026)

Thomas Gregg Wiggen, of Rock Springs passed away February 28, 2026 at the University of Utah Hospital.



Tom was known for his generous heart and willingness to help others. He cared deeply for those around him and often put others before himself. His gentle spirit, sincerity, and ability to see the good in people made him someone who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.



He leaves behind family and friends who will forever cherish his memory and the love he shared. Tom’s life was a reminder of the power of kindness, and his presence will never be forgotten.

No Services will be held at his wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s memory to Young at Heart Center.