Thomas Henry Vugrinec, 67, passed away on January 27, 2025.

He was born on September 26, 1957, in Phelps, WI, the son of Thomas Victor and Henrietta Margaret Vugrinec.



Tom grew up in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin and graduated from Eagle River High School in 1975. He ventured out to Wyoming in the 80’s to pursue mining with his family. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Danette Caron on May 19, 1979. They had 3 children together. Although they later divorced, he remained a devoted father to his children.

Tom was a hard worker his whole life. Most of his adult career was spent at Black Butte Coal, where he took on many different positions. He also spent time as a butcher and in the oilfield. Tom’s greatest gift was being an outstanding father and grandfather. After suffering the devastating loss of his son, he poured all his spare time and energy into his daughters and grandkids lives. He was present for their births, most of their firsts, sporting events, milestones, and graduations. He was proud of all of them and loved teaching them skills, but especially creating memories with and for them that would last a lifetime. From vehicle maintenance, tying ties, shoes, or fishing knots, playing cards, backing up trailers, and butchering our own wild game. The Cribbage Master counted fast and loved stealing your points when you missed them.

Tom lived life to the fullest. He was an avid outdoorsmen, creating fishing buddies with his kids and grandkids. His hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing, boating, skiing, and traveling. He shared all his happy places with his kids and grandkids. He wanted to make sure that these memories and skills would last for generations. His one on one time and holiday gatherings with his family are the most outstanding times for us all. Tom never had a favorite, each kid held a special place to him, including all the bonus kids that became family throughout the years.

Forever a kid at heart, he never hesitated to play games with his grandkids. Goalie for floor hockey, blocking shots in basketball, and taking down the older boys in wrestling matches. The eyes and laughs always said it all. Always live and enjoy your best life. He always said, ‘kids make life worth living.’ His hugs, grunts, and side eye disapprovals will definitely be missed. Even though his face didn’t always show it, those hazel eyes were always smiling. Tom wouldn’t want anyone to be sad. He always said, ‘death is a part of life, don’t be sad or mad when it’s my time. Always show that beautiful smile and remember, I love you and I’ll always be with you.’



Survivors include his daughters Cassandra Vugrinec and Michelle (Kris) Kroese of Rock Springs, WY; 4 grandchildren Justice Vugrinec, Blaine Richards, Aspen Allred, and Wesley Allred of Rock Springs, WY; Mother, Henrietta Vugrinec of Pinedale, WY; sister Laurel (Gail) Ensign of Rock Springs, WY; brother Jim (Joni) Vugrinec of Coeur d’Alene, ID; 4 nephews and 6 nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Victor Vugrinec, son Thomas Victor Howard Vugrinec, and sister Valerie Meronk, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Creamation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.