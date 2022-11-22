Thomas James McCarty (September 29, 1945 – November 20, 2022)

Thomas James McCarty, 77, passed away November 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Rock Springs, Wyoming, He was a resident of Rock Springs for the past nine and a half years and former resident of Marion, Illinois. He died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. MrCarty was born September 29, 1945 in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Harry Leo McCarty and Anne Marie Poutry.

He attended schools in Blue Island. Mr. McCarty obtained his general education diploma.

He married Karen Kay Kelley on June 17, 1974 in Blue Island.

Mr. McCarty served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War

He worked for Libby, McNeil and Libby for twenty years having retired in 1984 as a fork lift operator and night sanitation.

Mr. McCarty enjoyed gardening, rock hounding and being a treasure hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Karen McCarty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, William D. McCarty of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers William H. McCarty and wife Dawn of Battlefield, Missouri; Dan R. McCarty of Sikeston, Missouri; two sisters, Evelyn Smith and husband Ken of Richland Center, Wisconsin; Jeanne Demain of Kinmundy, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, parents, two brothers, three sisters, and two brothers-in-law.

Cremation will take place, no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.