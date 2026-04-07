Thomas Jassman Chosen as New Green River High School Principal

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has announced that Thomas Jassman has been chosen as the new head principal of Green River High School, with his appointment set to go before the district board of trustees for approval at its April 14 meeting.

Jassman brings more than a decade of secondary administrative experience, including the past three years as head principal of Riverton High School. He was also the head coach of the Rock Springs Tigers football program, assistant principal and activities director at Rock Springs High School.

“His proven leadership and dedication to student achievement make him an excellent fit for our school community,” Superintendent Scott Cooper said in a press release.

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The district conducted a search drawing candidates from within and outside the district. Following multiple rounds of interviews, stakeholder input and reference checks, Jassman emerged as the top candidate to lead GRHS.

If approved, Jassman will officially begin his role in mid-July.

The board has also selected Sydney Hooten to fill the assistant principal position at the high school. Hooten currently serves as the assistant principal at Lincoln Middle School.

“We are confident that Mrs. Hooten’s leadership, experience, and commitment to students will be a tremendous asset to Green River High School,” Cooper said.