Thomas Mitchell Emmett (July 13, 1958 – December 9, 2024)

Thomas Mitchell Emmett, 66, passed away on December 9, 2024 in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on July 13, 1958 in Glendive, Montana, the son of Charles and Lois Emmett.

Thomas married Karen Sue Fulton in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on October 14, 1985, and worked for himself as a truck driver for 36 years until his passing.

Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs boating and camping; going to movies, and coin collecting.

Survivors include his wife Karen Emmett of Green River, WY; mother Lois Emmett of Bismark, ND; son Charles Thomas Emmett and wife Densmaa Emmett of Denver, CO; daughters Judy Ann Grosenick, Katherine Michelle Emmett both of Green River, WY; grandchildren Jessica Jordan, Rebecca Grosenick, Makala Inman, and Owen Emmett; great grandchildren Francesca Jordan, Kammeron Olson, Kennedy Olson, Weston Foreman; his sister Sherry Lynn Meidinger and husband Bruce Meidinger of Bismark, ND, his brother Larry Ray Emmett of Dallas, TX; as well as his nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles McLemore Emmett and brother Ronald Gene Emmett.

We would like to extend our gratitude and a special thank you to Kellie Foreman, Jayden Allen, and Norah Allen for their love and support.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, December 15, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.