Thomas Raymond McCullough (August 7, 1944 – September 18, 2023)

Thomas “Tom” Raymond McCullough passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at his home in Mesquite, Nev.

Tom was born on Aug. 7, 1944 in St. Paul, Neb., to Albert Raymond McCullough and Lillian Sorenson McCullough. He married Catherine Louise Bingham March 24, 1977, in Green River.

Tom lived with his family in Nebraska until the family moved to Laramie in 1948. He attended elementary school, junior high and Laramie High School until his graduation in 1963. At Laramie High School, he served as class vice president and played on the Plainsmen football team, who were the undefeated state champions three years in a row (1960-62). After graduation he attended the University of Wyoming. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1970.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Upon graduating from the University of Wyoming with a degree in education, he moved to Green River, and began his teaching career at Green River High School. During his 29-year tenure there, he served as the head of the social studies department and was a football coach for several years, including for the 1976 state championship team. In 1977, he married Cathy Bingham, with whom he had two children. After his retirement from teaching, he was elected to the Green River City Council and served for 10 years. He was also active in the Eagles Club and Rolling Green Golf Course. In 2015, Tom and Cathy moved to Mesquite, Nev., where he became a member of the Elks Club.

Tom loved sports and the outdoors — football, golf, fishing, and hunting — and improving the communities he lived in, whether through teaching, government, or membership in service clubs. Outgoing and personable, he was beloved by his students, neighbors, friends and family, and was proud of his ability to make conversation with anyone.

Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children, Todd and wife Sarah and Lyndsay and husband Rob; grandchildren Abigail, Nixon, Lilly, Gracie, and Ethan; and nieces Tamra and Debbie and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Virgil.

A memorial service will take place Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Whipple Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Mesquite, Nev. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests making a donation to your local school, athletic, or community organizations, in the spirit of Tom’s service in those fields.

To view a live stream of the memorial service, go to https://www.mesquitenevadastakes.org/mes-meetings and select VISTAS WARD.