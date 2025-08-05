Thomas Richard Carr (June 2, 1951 – July 31, 2025)

Thomas Richard Carr, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the age of 74 in Rock Springs. Born on a warm summer day, Saturday, June 2, 1951, in Stockton, California, Thomas was the cherished son of the late John Terrance Carr Sr. and Donna Groark.

Thomas spent his early education years attending schools in Wyoming, where he laid the foundation for a life rich in experiences and friendships.

A man of diverse talents and passions. He started working at the young age of 12 in the oil field. He moved on to work as a corrections officer in California, then jumped back into the oil field sector dedicating 16 years to the open road until his retirement.

Rock Springs, was not just his residence, but his home, where he preached around Sweetwater County for several years, sharing wisdom and kindness with those around him. An avid fisherman and music enthusiast, he found great joy in playing guitar and harmonica. More than anything, Thomas delighted in spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Thomas married the love of his life, Dena Wing, on December 27,1967, in Dagget County, Utah. Together they built a loving family until her passing.

He is survived by his daughter, Lyndy Guenther; brother Chuck Weimer and nephew Randy Weimer Sr. of Rock Springs; nephew, Travis Carr of Daytona Beach, Florida and niece Johna Carr of Wichita, Kansas. Thomas’s legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Brett Toth, Khloe Guenther and Cecelia Guenther. He is also remembered fondly by his close friend Johnny Jones and son-in-law Daniel Toth.

Preceding him in death were his beloved parents, his wife Dena, his brother John Terrance Carr Jr., and his two sons, Kelly George Carr and Micah William Carr.

Despite the challenges he faced, Thomas was known for his loving nature, a heart of gold, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be conducted to honor Thomas’s life and the incredible impact he made on those around him on August 17, 2025 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at The Toastmaster Bar with potluck located at 453 N Front Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In remembrance of a life well-lived, we bid farewell to Thomas Richard Carr, a wonderful man who taught us the value of kindness and the beauty of life’s simple joys.