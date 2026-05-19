Thomas Signs With California Prestige University

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School standout Syvon Thomas is headed to California to continue his basketball career and pursue a degree in secondary education after signing with California Prestige University.

Thomas said the decision came down to the coaching staff, the program’s direction and the opportunity to compete alongside talented athletes.

“I picked it because of the coaching staff and the school,” Thomas said. “It’s just a good program in general, and they’re bringing a lot of good athletes to compete. And it’s nice weather in California.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

The Tigers standout will play point guard at the Santa Fe Springs school and hopes the opportunity can help him eventually reach the professional level overseas.

“Well I want to go on and play overseas,” Thomas said. “I feel like this coach will help me get to my best potential to go there.”

Basketball has long been part of Thomas’ life. He said he knew from an early age the sport was what he wanted to pursue.

“Oh yes,” Thomas said confidently when asked if basketball was always his sport.

Thomas began playing around the age of 5, inspired by his family’s background in the game. His father and sister both played basketball at Western Wyoming Community College.

“I was like five and my siblings always played and my dad played it,” Thomas said. “My dad played up at Western and my sister did too.”

During his time with the Tigers program, Thomas said some of his favorite memories came away from the court.

“All the road trips that we had and went on, they were fun,” he said. “I’m gonna miss that for sure.”

Leaving Wyoming for California will be a major adjustment for Thomas, who said he does not currently know anyone in the area.

“I don’t know anybody,” he said. “It’s gonna be new, brand new.”

Still, Thomas said he is looking forward to the next chapter, even as he prepares to leave behind family and friends in Rock Springs.

“Probably just hanging out with my friends and family,” Thomas said when asked what he will miss most about home.

Thomas also offered advice for younger athletes hoping to follow a similar path.

“Don’t take nothing for granted, because at the end of the day it all goes by fast,” he said.

Check out more photos from the signing below.