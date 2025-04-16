Thomas ‘Tom’ Allee (Oct. 23, 1957 – April 15, 2025)

Thomas “Tom” Allee, 67, passed away at his home in Rock Springs on April 15, 2025 after a two year battle with cancer.

He was born on October 23, 1957 in Great Falls, Montana, the second son and middle child of Lloyd Allee and Dorothy Kelly.

Tom attended elementary school in Great Falls, high school in Cascade, Montana graduating with the class of 1976. He participated in football, basketball, wrestling and track taking second in state in wrestling. He completed a two year welding school in Helena.

He married Kelly Ramsay in Green River on January 8, 2012.

Tom worked as a welder and underground shop foreman for Solvay for 37 years until his retirement on February 28, 2018. In his early twenties he played bass guitar in a rock band.

He attended Victory Christian Fellowship Church in Rock Springs.

Tom interests included playing guitar, staying busy maintaining all things with engines, yardwork, all-around handy man, and ranch work. He was kind, humble, and occasionally feisty as well as an encouraging man with a strong work ethic and he made his faith in Jesus the cornerstone of his life. Tom was respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him and he will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Allee; daughter Sandi Brady and Scott of Green River, son Davy Allee and fiance Dani of Green River, daughter Sammi Jo Allee of Twin Falls; stepsons James Ramsay and wife Aspen, Jackson Ramsay and girlfriend MaryEllen, Beau Ramsay and fiancé Trudy all of Rock Springs; special son Kevin Brady; sister Lisa Gross and husband Dan of Great Falls; grandchildren Aaliyah VanGieson and husband Dylan, Mariyah Deverick and husband Colton, Tyson Gil, Kali Gil, Gavin Reece, Zoey Reece, Prudence Reece, Christopher Allee, Kaleb Allee, Braylee Allee, Zeke Allee; great grandchildren Rhettzlyn VanGieson, Romy VanGieson, and Jolie Deverick; favorite niece Dawn Hellman of Golovin, AK, nephews Bob Allee and Kameron Walker of Great Falls as well as several aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Dorothy Allee, brother Phil Allee, and daughter-in-law Amanda Allee.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 11 am, Friday, April 18, 2025 in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.