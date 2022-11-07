Thomas (Tom) Earl Blacker (November 4, 2022 – February 15, 1948)

Thomas (Tom) Earl Blacker, 74, passed away on November 4, 2022, in Rexburg, Idaho, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Tom was born on February 15, 1948, in Rupert, Idaho, to Earl Blacker and Colleen Marjean Hunsaker Blacker. He was the oldest of six children.

Tom graduated from Minico High school in the spring of 1966. He attended Ricks College and traveled home each weekend to earn money for his mission and help his father on the farm. He was called to serve in the Peru, Andes Mission. However due to medical complications he ended up serving in the Southern Florida Mission. He returned home after serving a faithful mission. When he returned from his mission, he knew what he wanted to do in college. He enrolled in Ricks College Aviation Mechanics program. This course would give him a pilot’s license, the air frame license, and the power plant license that he would need to be an aircraft mechanic.

After meeting his wife, Sandra Nielsen on a blind date, they were sealed in the Logan Temple on December 17, 1970. Both of their parents had been married there. Tom finished the program to become an aircraft mechanic but there was downturn in the airline industry, so he went to work in the grocery business for 10 years. Tom and Sandy moved several times until they finally landed in Rock Springs, Wyoming, where they raised their children. Tom worked hard to provide for his family, always putting his needs and wants last. He started his oil/gas career in 1980, first as a roustabout, then as a measurement technician. In 2002, he had the opportunity to relocate to Pinedale, Wyoming, and was the Supervisor of the Measurement Department at Enterprise Products. His crew measured the gas that went through the pipelines.

He never sat down at the end of the day until Sandy did. He made pancakes every Saturday morning and unloaded the dishwasher each day. Tom was quick to help others in need. If it was a broken furnace, flat tire, or sick friend, he was there to help. Tom supported his children in all their various activities.

Tom loved to fish and hunt. The family took many camping trips to New Fork Lake and Bear Lake. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Tom and Sandy lived Pinedale until he retired in 2014. They decided they wanted to be close to their family and built their retirement home in Rigby, Idaho. He had a wood working shop where he enjoyed making a variety of different projects. Over the past two years Tom’s health began to decline requiring them to move so that he could receive extra care. In February of this year Tom and Sandy moved to Assisted Living at the Homestead in Rexburg.

Tom was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including the Bishopric, High Councilor, Scoutmaster, Family History Consultant, and his favorite, being a Primary Teacher.

He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjean Blacker, brother Doug Blacker, in-laws Melvin and Gayle Nielsen and his brother-in-law Kelly Peterson.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Sandy of almost 52 years; five children, Travis (Dana) Blacker, Traci Maurino, Tory Blacker, Tiffany (Jeffrey) Gibbons all of Rexburg, Idaho, Ty (Shandra) Blacker of Ucon, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, his brothers Ken (Janet) Blacker and Greg (Jolene) Blacker; and sisters Jeannine Peterson, and Melanie (Richard) Park.

He will be greatly missed! If you knew Tom, you loved him. He was the most honest, hardworking, and unselfish person. You never heard him complain about anything.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Clark Ward Chapel in Rigby, Idaho (198 N 4300 E, Rigby, ID 83442). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Flamm Funeral Home from 5:30-7 p.m. and Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Clark Ward Chapel from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flammfh.com.

The family would like to thank the Homestead Hospice nurses and staff for their excellent care of Tom and also the caregivers who took great care of him.