Thomas “Tom” Howard Morrison (February 11, 1952 – June 7, 2023)

Thomas “Tom” Howard Morrison, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home in Farson, Wyoming. He was a resident of Farson for 30 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born February 11, 1952 in Miller, South Dakota; the son of Howard W. Morrison and Neva J. Langer Morrison.

Tom attended schools in Watertown, South Dakota and was a 1970 graduate of Watertown High School. He went on to wrestle for Dakota State until his junior year when a knee injury made him unable to wrestle. He received his bachelor’s degree in Composite Sociology at Black Hills State University in 1974.

He married his best friend and the love of his life, Kathy Jorgensen June 28, 1975 in Spearfish, South Dakota. They moved to Wyoming shortly after getting married and eventually moved to Farson in 1992 so that they could raise their girls in a good, small-town community.

He worked for Williams Field Services for 20 years and retired in 2000 as an Oil Field Technician.

Tom enjoyed fishing; hunting; and backpacking and he considered the Wind River Mountains his church. He was a hardworking dedicated individual who never wavered from his belief in what was right and wrong. He always tried to provide sound advice to those that asked for it and a helping hand to those who needed it.

He enjoyed playing cards (And pranks) and took immense pleasure in beating his son-in-law in Texas Hold Em. His sense of humor and wit will be sorely missed.

Most of all though, he loved his family. They were his world. Everything he did was for their well-being. He adored his grandchildren, providing bags of candy at every visit and most of all laughter to them and anyone else that was blessed to be around.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Morrison; two daughters, Jessica Murphy and husband Ty of Boulder, Wyoming, Sarah Turner and husband Karson of Daniel, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Ryder and Addie; two sisters, Camilla Walton and husband Stanley of Humboldt, South Dakota; Patricia Peterson and husband Jim of Fernley, Nevada; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Neva Morrison.

Cremation has taken place; no services will be held at his request.

