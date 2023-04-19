Thomas “Tom” Joe Christoffersen (July 17, 1957 – March 28, 2023)

Thomas “Tom” Joe Christoffersen, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was a resident of North Carolina for 43 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Tom was born July 17, 1957 in Denver, Colorado; the son of Edwin Harry Christoffersen and Gladys Florene Gass.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and Santa Monica, California; Thomas was a 1975 graduate of Santa Monica High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tom obtained his Airframe and Power Plant License in Colorado and later went on to be a licensed Pilot in 1978. He went to work for Brad Ragen Industries in Colorado. Later, he moved to North Carolina and went to work for National Industries until 2005 as a Pilot.Mr. Christoffersen worked for Lions Food in North Carolina until his retirement in 2021 as a Truck Driver.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Kenneth, and nephew, Eric; reloading, and flying. Family was very important to him, and he looked forward to occasional visits home. Tom also enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Abbie and Tank.

Tom served in the United States Navy as an airplane mechanic for C130’s. He spent most of his Naval Career in Antarctica working on planes.

Survivors include, two brothers, Ken Christoffersen and wife Doris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert Christoffersen and wife Belinda of Aurora, Colorado, one brother-in-law, Victor Johnson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Harriet Christoffersen; maternal grandparents, Hilon and Ollie (Fern) Gass; parents, Edwin H. Christoffersen and Gladys F. Gass; step-mother, Anita Christoffersen; one brother, Donald G. Christoffersen; one sister, Carol Johnston; one sister-in-law, Laurie Christoffersen; two nieces, Susan Christoffersen; Aryn Christoffersen, one nephew, Andrew Johnston, and his faithful furry companion, Cocoa.

Cremation has taken place, services are pending.

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com.