Thomas ‘Tom’ Seddon Taliaferro IV (August 5, 1941 – April 10, 2026)

Thomas “Tom” Seddon Taliaferro IV, 84, a cherished resident of Green River, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2026.



He was born August 5, 1941, in Rock Springs, the son of Edward Ludwell and Elva Angus Taliaferro. Tom lived a full and impactful life devoted to family, community, and his passion for agriculture.



Tom spent his youth in Green River, attending local schools before graduating from Lincoln High School in 1959. He pursued further education at the University of Wyoming, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, a testament to his lifelong dedication to farming and ranching.



Tom poured his whole heart and soul into Green River Livestock and Big Sandy Livestock, serving as a farmer and rancher until his retirement in June 1999. His commitment to his craft and his community was unwavering. A proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, the Lions Club, and the Woolgrowers, Tom was also known for his love of the outdoors and the many adventures he embarked upon whether camping, golfing, snow machining, flying airplanes, boating and his daily nightcap. He relished a good debate, engaging friends and family alike with his wit and wisdom.



Survivors include his wife Linda Taliaferro of Green River; one son, Breck Jay Taliaferro of Green River; two daughters, Brooke T. Griffin and husband Shannon of Grand Junction, Colorado; Christina T. Sanders and husband Mark of Green River; one brother Bill Taliaferro and spouse Jan of Rock Springs; one sister, Susan Taliaferro Hehr of Green River; one sister-in-law, Sheila Palmer and husband George of Green River; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by one son, Seddon Taliaferro; his parents, Edward Ludwell and wife Elva Angus Taliaferro; two brothers-in-law, James Masters; Kerry Hehr; paternal grandparents, Thomas Seddon and wife Lucy Ramsey Taliaferro II; maternal grandparents, Delroy and Alice Armitstead Angus.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Tom’s name to Sweetwater County Farm Bureau, T.S. Taliaferro Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 81, Farson, Wyoming 82932



Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, April 20, 2026 at Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a man whose presence greatly enriched their lives.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com



Tom will be greatly missed but never forgotten, as his spirit lives on through the many lives he touched.