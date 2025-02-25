Thomas “Tom” Swingle (January 6, 1961 – February 23, 2025)

Thomas “Tom” Swingle, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at his home. He was a 30 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Florida and Cambridge, Ohio. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for 20 days.

He was born January 6, 1961 in Cambridge, Ohio; the son Richard Thomas Swingle and Bonnie Maxine Whetstone Walters.

Tom attended schools in Cambridge and was a proud 1980 graduate of Cambridge High School. After completing his education, he pursued a career in environmental services. For the past seven years, he dedicated his expertise to the Castle Rock Hospital District as an Environmental Services Director, leaving a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the community he served.

Beyond his professional achievements, Thomas found joy in the simpler pleasures of life. He was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman, often sharing stories of his outdoor adventures. A lover of western movies and an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, he rarely missed a game. However, it was his family that brought him the greatest joy. His treasured moments were those spent surrounded by his loved ones, creating memories and sharing laughter. His life message was simple yet profound: Love one another, no matter what.”

Survivors include his wife, Anne Yvonne Swingle of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sons, Nick Swingle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Steven Swingle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Phillip Hughes of Las Vegas, Nevada; three daughters, Amanda Santhanawit and husband Tommy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Breezy Hughes of Garland, Texas; Cherelle Calhoun and wife Kristie Morfin of Ogden, Utah; two brothers, Mike Webb of Idaho; William Webb of Indiana; one sister, Rebecca Whitehall of Tennessee; several grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Anne Jones; one son, Sonny Hughes; one brother, Richard “Duster” Whetstone; one sister, Jane Webb; maternal grandmother, Edna May Whetstone.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Tom’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Thomas’s loss is felt deeply by those who knew and loved him, but his spirit will live on in the cherished memories of a life well-lived.

