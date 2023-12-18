Thomas William Andrews (January 30, 1936 – December 17, 2023)

Thomas William Andrews, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, December 17, 2023 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born January 30, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Thomas Lester Andrews and Bette Davies.

Mr. Andrews attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned his Bachelor Degree in Business from the University of Wyoming.

He married Gale Greenhalgh December 23,1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She preceded him in death December 15, 2018.Mr. Andrews was in the United States Air Force Reserves.

He was a member of the Wyoming Cowboy Joe’s Club and Jaycees.

He owned and operated Colony Cooperation for 18 years and retired in 1977.

He loved spending time with family and his friends, He enjoyed fishing; boating; hunting and spending time at Tom’s Folly in Manila, Utah.

Survivors include his son, Thomas Michael Andrews and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Thomas’ memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

