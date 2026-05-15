Thompson Announces RS Council Campaign

David Thompson spent 25 years in local law enforcement serving in both the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department and the Rock Springs Police Department.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs City Councilman David Thompson is seeking election to his Ward 2 Council seat.

Thompson has been a member of the Council since October 2023, when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term.

“My main focus over the last two and a half years has been fiscal responsibility and helping to keep the city within its budget,” he said in his announcement. “Working with the mayor, other councilors and department heads has been very educational and informative.”

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Thompson moved to Rock Springs in 1979 and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1984. He married his wife April in 1986 and they raised three children in Rock Springs.

He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and the Wyoming National Guard from 1986 to 2000, having earned the rank of sergeant in 1990 while serving in support of Operation Desert Shield. He worked in law enforcement from 1994 until his retirement in 2019, working in the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have served my country and community for most of my adult life. I am not finished serving the citizens of Rock Springs,” he said.