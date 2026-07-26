Thompson Repeats as Goat Tying Champion

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wyoming once again made its presence felt at the National High School Finals Rodeo, highlighted by Hadley Thompson’s second consecutive world championship in goat tying and another national honor for her horse, CD Smokin Miss Kitty.

The Yoder cowgirl successfully defended her goat tying title after posting a 6.41-second run in Saturday’s short go, the fastest time of the day and the second-fastest run of the entire week. Thompson finished with an aggregate time of 20.25 seconds to secure back-to-back world championships in the event.

Thompson nearly added another world title in breakaway roping. She recorded a blistering 2.15-second run in the opening go-round, one of the fastest times posted all week, but was unable to record a second qualifying time and finished 54th in the average standings.

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The reigning all-around cowgirl champion was unable to defend that title but still finished third in the all-around standings with 880 points. Her horse, CD Smokin Miss Kitty, also known as Salty, repeated as the AQHA Girls Horse of the Year after also accumulating 880 points during the week.

Wyoming also claimed another national title when Taylor Thoman of Kemmerer was crowned the NHSFR Rodeo Queen with a score of 684.5.

Casper’s Lavoye Garnhart, who competes for Arizona, was named the NHSFR All-Around Rookie Cowgirl with 705 points. Garnhart also finished sixth in the all-around cowgirl standings while competing in four events during the week. She placed 17th in barrel racing, 21st in girls cutting, 21st in goat tying and 12th in pole bending.

Several Wyoming competitors produced top-10 finishes at nationals.

In bareback riding, Trenton Rogers of Laramie placed ninth with a score of 208.5, while Keon Norris of Gillette was 10th at 208.

Crowheart’s Stetson St. Clair tied for the highest bull riding score posted during the week with an 83-point ride. Although he recorded a score on only one ride, it was enough to finish ninth overall at the NHSFR. Cody’s Owen Monfeldt added a 23rd-place finish with 75 points.

Big Piney’s Hays Espenscheid and teammate Tanner Griemsman of Worland turned in Wyoming’s fastest team roping time of the week at 6.32 seconds. However, the duo was unable to post a second scoring run and finished 46th in the average standings.

Green River’s Teague Goodman posted a 5.06-second steer wrestling run that was second-best during his Tuesday performance, but he did not record a second qualifying time and finished 61st overall.

Big Piney’s Jace Bowles placed 21st in tie-down roping with an aggregate time of 20.82 seconds.

In goat tying, Gillette’s Rhame Hicks narrowly missed the top ten, placing 11th overall with a time of 23.23. Sheridan’s Bleu Butler finished 18th at 24.35 seconds.

Wyoming’s top finisher in light rifle was Taylor Kimzey, who placed 18th overall with a combined score of 647 and eight Xs over two rounds of competition.

As a team, Wyoming’s girls finished 15th nationally with 1,690 points, while the boys placed 14th with 1,695 points. The Cowboy State ended the week 15th in the overall team standings with 3,385 points.

For Thompson, the week marked yet another historic chapter in an already impressive high school rodeo career. After winning three world titles in Rock Springs a year ago, she leaves Lincoln with another world championship buckle, another honor for Salty and a top-three all-around finish on the national stage.