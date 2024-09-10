Thompson Seeks 3rd Term on School District No. 1 Board

Stephanie Thompson has announced she is seeking re-election to serve a third term on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees.

“I would like to thank everyone who has entrusted me with this honor. It has been a privilege to serve and I am asking for your support once again,” Thompson said.

The decision to seek another term was made after careful consideration and a discussion with her family. Without their support, she would not be able to dedicate the time needed to do a good job representing our students, parents, staff, and community. Stephanie is married to Steven Thompson and has two sons, Matthew, 14, and John, 12.

“When making the decision, I looked at where the district was when I was elected, where it is now, and where it needs to be, and determined my work is not done,” Thompson said.

Even though the district received wonderful news in regards to funding for the construction of a new Rock Springs High School, Thompson knows the pursuit of this project must continue until the school has been completed.

“I have been lobbying and testifying, alongside parents and students, for the new high school and I will continue this effort until the project is complete,” Thompson said. “I will continue to fight for our students, parents, staff, and community to ensure we have the same opportunities as other areas around the state.”

Thompson will not only continue the pursuit for the construction of the new high school, but she will fight for more funding for the district and staff. While the district has made changes to improve the graduation rates and student achievement and is seeing improvement, it is still not where it needs to be.

“I have always listened to concerns, looked at research, reviewed data, and tried to anticipate unintended consequences before making decisions,” she said. “I want to continue putting all children first when making tough decisions.”

Safety is always a No. 1 priority and it will continue to be for Thompson. Thompson said the mental health of students and staff are just as important as physical health.

During her time as a trustee, Thompson has not hesitated to volunteer to serve on numerous committees, including transportation, wellness, policy, climate survey, negotiations, Head Start Policy Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES), and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services 5 (BOCES 5).

She has also volunteered to serve on special task forces when the district needed them, including Cost Savings, Strategic Planning (twice), and the Smart Start Reopening Task Force, which was needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know how important education is to our students and staff and so I have made sure I have taken advantage of educational opportunities the Wyoming School Board Association (WSBA) has provided,” she said. Not only has Thompson become a WSBA Certified Board Member, but a WSBA Master Board member with Level I Distinction. This was obtained through her dedication to attend important school board member trainings.

“I’m dedicated to obtaining the education and training I need to be an effective board member for this district,” Thompson said. “If we ask our leadership team and teachers to receive trainings, than I believe I should be doing the same.”

Thompson has been a journalist in Sweetwater County for more than 20 years and when she is not busy on the school board, she volunteers at her church. Thompson has taught Sunday School at her church for more than 15 years, is the choir director of the church choir, and is the organizer and leader of the Children’s Christmas Program. If you have any questions or would like to get to know Thompson better, feel free to email her at smthompson13@gmail.com.