Thompson the Likely Replacement for Vacant Council Seat

ROCK SPRINGS – If the Rock Springs City Council opts not to extend its deadline for residents to submit a letter of interest for the vacant Council seat representing Ward II, David Thompson will be appointed tomorrow night as he was the only person to submit a letter.

The Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss Thompson’s potential appointment, as well as other pieces of business, during a regularly scheduled meeting. The full agenda can be found here and can be attended in person or viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.

A second person called the city clerk’s office to inquire about the open seat 15 minutes before the office closed Oct. 11, the deadline for applicants. The vacancy was created after Tom Allen resigned from the Council.

Thompson sought election for the seat last year, being defeated by Allen in the general election 1,030 votes to 974 votes.

Thompson admits he doesn’t have a typical political background. He worked in law enforcement for 25 years in Sweetwater County and is a former Marine and member of the Wyoming National Guard. Thompson worked his way through the Rock Springs Police Department, becoming a sergeant and overseeing patrol shifts and was a first line supervisor for the department’s Tactical Response Team.

“At the end of the day, I am someone who wants to see this city thrive, and I believe that by serving on the Council and getting involved, I can help do that,” Thompson said in his letter of interest.

Also on the agenda is a request to fill a vacant housing specialist position within the Rock Springs Housing Authority, as well two requests from the Rock Springs Fire Department to apply for grants. The Council will consider the appointment of Mandy Camphouse Allred for a third term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board and Mark Lyon for a third term on the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board.