Thousands of Early Voters Cast Votes for General Election

ROCK SPRINGS – More than 2,000 early voters have cast their ballots in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane said 2,605 votes were cast as of Wednesday at noon. That number is solely from early voters going to the Sweetwater County Courthouse and does not include absentee ballots. She estimates her office has received less than 1,000 absentee ballots so far.

“It’s been a little crazy,” Lane said about how popular early voting has been.

Lane said many voters have told her they’re concerned about the winter weather as many poling places don’t have large, heated waiting areas if lines end up forming. Additionally, she said people have enjoyed voting early because lines aren’t as long as they can be during an election.

Lane said the 2020 election had more than 5,000 absentee ballots.

Wyoming is seeing a high turnout for the General Election according to Secretary of State Chuck Gray. As of Oct. 28, the absentee turnout by mail exceeded 76,000, which he said represents more than 30% of the registered voters in the state.

“Voting is a pivotal part of our republic,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said. “Turnout continues to outpace the 2022 General Election across the Cowboy State as eligible Wyoming voters exercise their right to vote. Our office will continue to work diligently to administer the 2024 Election.”

Gray also issued a statement about his communications with the state’s 23 county clerks, requesting them to report anyone who is prevented from voting due to them being a non-resident. Lane said she received his request, but it hasn’t been an issue in the county and no one was turned away from .

“We haven’t had anybody, she said.

The General Election takes place Nov. 5. More information for voters can be found here.