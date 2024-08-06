Threatening Call Results in GRHS Lockdown

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School was placed under an emergency lockdown early Tuesday afternoon after a threatening call was received by the district.

A text message was sent to parents at about 12:10 p.m. advising them of the lockdown and requesting they not approach the building. A second message was sent at approximately 12:30 p.m. claiming the building was “back to business as usual.” However, students were being sent home and others were told their activities were canceled for the day after the business-as-usual text was sent.

Speaking with SweetwaterNOW, GRHS Principal Darren Heslep said the lockdown was caused by a threatening phone call, which resulted in the lockdown and the cancellation of activities at the school.

“We didn’t know enough,” Heslep said.

Heslep said the Green River Police Department searched the building and ensured the safety of staff and students at the school.

“We will remain in SECURE for the remainder of the school day,” Heslep said in a message sent to parents.

The school will still host a seminary barbeque and activities recruiting event later in the evening.

An additional call to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer was not returned as of publication. SweetwaterNOW will followup as more information is available.