Three Arrested After Police Pursuit in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– On September 25, 2019, at 2:48 am, officers with the Rock Springs Police Department attempted to stop a truck with no headlights on Gateway Boulevard. The truck immediately accelerated and fled, nearly crashing by Skyline Drive. Officers terminated the traffic stop and observed the truck continue at a high rate of speed.

Additional officers as well as deputies from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were notified and attempted to locate the truck.

The truck was subsequently located on Yellowstone Road, near County Road 58, after failing to negotiate a turn and becoming stuck in the ditch. Upon officers arrival, they found the truck unoccupied.

Due to poor lighting, a search of the area for the suspect was initially unsuccessful. Rock Springs Police Department K9 Max and his handler Officer Kolb were then called upon in attempts to track the suspect.

Within moments, Max lead Officer Kolb and Deputy Henderson to the hiding spot of three suspects who were laying down in the sagebrush approximately 50 yards from the truck. The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen out of Green River.

Jackson Gladue (19), Jordan Nomura (20) and a 16-year-old male were subsequently arrested for various offenses including theft of a motor vehicle, eluding police, interference with a police officer, conspiracy to commit a felony, reckless driving and other traffic infractions.

The investigation is ongoing. The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.