Three County Graduates Awarded Hospital Scholarships

ROCK SPRINGS — Three Sweetwater County high school graduates are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County scholarship recipients.

Bryce Chatterley, Haley Clevenger, and Bradoc Powell all received scholarships.

Two of the scholarships were awarded by the MHSC General Medical staff. Chatterley, a Rock Springs High School graduate, and Clevenger, a Green River High School graduate, each received a $3,000 scholarship. The hospital contributes $1,500 and the medical staff contributes $1,500 to each scholarship.

Powell received a $3,000 scholarship from MHSC. The hospital, through its Marketing Department and a committee of four hospital department directors, awards the scholarship annually to an RSHS Health Academy student on behalf of the entire MHSC staff.

All three have chosen fields of study in healthcare.

MHSC Chief of Staff, from left, and Chair of Surgery Dr. Tony Pedri present a scholarship check to Bryce Chatterley, standing next to CEO Irene Richardson on Thursday. MHSC photo.

Chatterley plans to enroll at the University of Wyoming. He is the son of Brandi Dillon of Rock Springs.

“The healthcare field has always intrigued me. It offers the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” he said in his application. “I have been drawn to the idea of contributing to the well-being of individuals and learning about the fascinating human body for quite some time. … I firmly believe studying pre-med biology will prepare me enough for the knowledge and skills necessary for medical school. I plan to specialize in orthopedic surgery, working on bones and joints.”

MHSC CEO Irene Richardson, from left, and Chief of Staff Dr. Alicia Gray, present a scholarship check to Haley Clevenger, standing next to her mother, CNO Ann Clevenger, on Thursday. MHSC photo.

Clevenger is the daughter of Reed and Ann Clevenger of Green River. She plans to study pre-medicine with chemistry at the University of Wyoming.

“My interest in healthcare has stemmed from a young age from the inspiration of my mother. She has been involved in healthcare for many years,” she said in her application. “I have researched different types of healthcare careers and have found one that I believe interests me. I want to become a radiation oncologist. The more research I did on the topic, the more I realized how close it hit home. With multiple family members of mine having cancer at some point, it inspired me to want to help others.”

Dylan and Natalie Powell, from left, stand with their son, Bradoc, as he receives a scholarship check from MHSC CEO Irene Richardson on Thursday. MHSC photo.

Powell plans to attend Brigham Young University. He is the son of Natalie and Dylan Powell of Rock Springs.

Powell would like to be a family medicine doctor, helping in rural communities and medically underserved areas.

“I believe I can help make a difference in the lives of people who do not have easy access to medical care.”

“I have seen firsthand how compassionate healthcare workers can really make a difference in people’s lives,” he said in his application. “I want to do that for others.”