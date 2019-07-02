Three Cowboy Swimmers Earn Academic All-WAC

DENVER — Three members of the 2018-19 Cowboy swimming and diving program, Chase Bolding, Miller Browne and Ryan Netzel, were named Academic All-WAC honorees for the freshmen/transfer teams for fall and winter sports, the conference announced today.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Bolding, a freshman from Panama City, Fla., participated in several meets during the season. He had a season-best time of 1:57.76 in 200 butterfly in the win over UNLV, while touching the wall in a time of 51.81 in the 100 butterfly at the Corbett Invite.

Browne, a first time letterwinner from Gilbert, Ariz., earned a 14th place finish in the 200 backstroke at the WAC Championships with a time of 1:49.34. He also finished 20th at the WAC Championships in the 100 backstroke with a time of 52.00.

A freshman from Plainfield, Ill., Netzel was a part of the 800-freestyle relay team that took fifth at the WAC Championships with a season best time of 6:31.93. He earned a third-place finish in the 500 freestyle at the WAC Championships with a personal best time of 4:24.42, while taking second place in the 1650 freestyle at the WAC championships with a personal best time of 15:27.77.

A total of 461 student-athletes from the spring sports and 277 freshmen and transfers from the fall and winter sports were named to the list for a total of 738 honorees.