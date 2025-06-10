Three Cowboys Qualify for NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Wyoming track and field team will be represented by three student-athletes competing in four events at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, June 11 and 13 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Senior Daniel Reynolds and juniors Ryker Holtzen and Jacob White will take on the nation’s best in the hammer throw, shot put, 3,000-meter steeplechase and 5,000 meters. Coverage of the championships will be available on the ESPN family of networks.

Reynolds punched his ticket to nationals in both the hammer and the shot put at the NCAA West First Round in College Station, Texas. He finished fourth in both events, throwing 68.10 meters in the hammer and 19.47 meters in the shot put.

Holtzen qualified in the steeplechase with a personal best and school-record time of 8:34.95, finishing eighth overall. White advanced in the 5,000 meters with a time of 13:27.32, also a school record, and the fourth-fastest qualifying mark overall.

This marks the most NCAA Outdoor Championship bids for Wyoming since 2019, when four Cowgirls qualified. The last Cowboy to qualify in multiple events was Jason Hammond during the 2001 indoor season.

Competition begins Wednesday, June 11, with Reynolds in the men’s hammer throw final at 2:30 p.m. MT. Holtzen will run in the steeplechase semifinal at 5:38 p.m. MT, and Reynolds returns to the ring for the shot put at 7:10 p.m. MT. If qualified, Holtzen will compete again in the steeplechase final on Friday, June 13, at 6:24 p.m. MT, followed by White in the 5,000-meter final at 7:55 p.m. MT.

At the West First Round, several other Wyoming athletes also competed. Freshman Charles LaFore placed 37th in the hammer with a throw of 60.92 meters, while junior Cam Burkett was 14th in the shot put at 18.83 meters. In the long jump, junior Remar Pitter placed 32nd with a leap of 7.18 meters, and senior Jaheim Ferguson ran a 51.70 in the 400-meter hurdles to finish 34th.

Freshman Taliah Morris competed in three events. She took 40th in the long jump (5.84 meters), 47th in the 100 meters (11.73), and 40th in the 200 meters (24.03). Senior Abigail Whitman wrapped up her season in the steeplechase with a time of 11:29.05, finishing 47th overall.

Senior Albert Steiner also capped off his Wyoming career at the regional meet, placing 29th in the steeplechase with a time of 9:00.65.

Wyoming will look to add to its NCAA Championship history this week. The program’s top men’s team finish came in 2000 with a 21st-place result. The all-time team scoring record is 13 points, set in 1984.