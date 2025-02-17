Three Deaths Finalized Following I-80 Crash, Data Collection Completed

A three-dimensional scanner sensor is placed in the westbound I-80 tunnel. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is using the scanned evidence to digitally reconstruct the crash scene. WHP Photo.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has completed on-scene data collection at the site of the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel crash inside the westbound tunnel.

The WHP has recorded three deaths related to the crash. SweetwaterNOW was able to confirm two Rawlins men had died during the incident. Troopers do not expect there to be additional fatalities in the investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three individuals, and we mourn with their loved ones,” Col. Tim Cameron said. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the families as they grieve. Details regarding the deceased will be shared when available.”

An off-duty WHP trooper was involved in the crash but was not injured. The trooper attempted to help people evacuate the tunnel.

“Responding to calls like these weighs heavy on the hearts of first responders involved, and the WHP is here to support you,” Cameron said. “Our chaplains would be happy to speak with any first responder who needs support.”

Work is far from over. Troopers will use all the evidence collected to digitally reconstruct the crash to determine narratives, causes and other details.

Additionally, work preparing the eastbound tunnel for head-to-head traffic is ongoing, with WYDOT’s contractor DeBernardi Construction placing concrete barriers for the transitions into the tunnel and to separate lanes within the tunnel. The speed limit while traffic moves head-to-head will be 35 mph, and delays are expected.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 Engineer said. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

In the meantime, WYDOT urges drivers to take it slow on the current detour through the community of Green River.