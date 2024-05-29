Three Graduates Receive Scholarships from Sweetwater Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS — Three Sweetwater County high school graduates are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County scholarship recipients.

Makaylee Hitt, Chris Wilson, and Presley Frink all received scholarships.

Two of the scholarships were awarded by MHSC’s general medical staff. Hitt, a Rock Springs High School graduate, and Wilson, a Green River High School graduate, each received a $3,000 scholarship. The hospital contributes $1,500 and the medical staff contributes $1,500 to each scholarship.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Frink received a $3,000 scholarship from the hospital itself. The hospital, through its marketing department and a committee of four hospital department directors, awards the scholarship annually to an RSHS Health Academy student on behalf of the entire MHSC staff.

All three have chosen fields of study in healthcare.

MHSC CEO Irene Richardson, from left, and Medical Staff President Dr. Brianne Crofts presented Makaylee Hitt with an MHSC General Medical Staff scholarship, alongside her parents Pete and Maureen Hitt of Rock Springs. Photo courtesy of MHSC

Hitt plans to enroll in Weber State University’s radiography program, which requires an associate’s degree for preliminary requirements to become an ultrasound technician with a bachelor’s degree. She is the daughter of Maureen and Pete Hitt of Rock Springs.

“I’ve always been interested in healthcare because it seems like a growing field that always seems meaningful,” Hitt said in her application letter. “The one thing that I knew I wanted in a career was some meaning.

“I want to help people,” she said. “I know that every person in healthcare has the same type of idea, but it’s the most simple answer I have. Helping people who are having some of the worst times in their lives and being able to hopefully alleviate it is amazing.”

Hitt has participated in many different high school activities including varsity tennis, the National Honor Society, marching band, and young authors. She’s held leadership positions in all of them except the NHS.

She also has participated in many service activities including Shop With A Cop, Cowboys Against Cancer, the Soup Kitchen, work as a tutor, and helping with kids’ activities.

MHSC CEO Irene Richardson, left, and Medical Staff President Dr. Brianne Crofts, right, presented Chris Wilson with the MHSC General Medical Staff scholarship on Tuesday. His parents are Jeffrey and Kimberly Wilson of Green River. Photo courtesy of MHSC

Wilson is the son of Jeffrey and Kimberly Wilson of Green River. He plans to attend the University of Wyoming to major in zoology to help further his goal of entering a healthcare profession. Oral surgery, dentistry, optometry, and anesthesiology all have been areas of interest.

“By pursuing a career in the medical field, my desire to serve people in need will be strengthened; and there is no better way to serve others than by tending to one’s healthcare needs,” Wilson said.

For his Eagle Scout project, Wilson partnered with a nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, where he led more than 70 volunteers to build 25 beds for the youth homes in Sweetwater County.

“With this came much preparation, including fundraising thousands of dollars for bedding and mattresses, and countless meetings with the Rock Springs chapter president of the foundation,” he said. “Service provides one of the most rewarding feelings, and I strive to lend a helping hand in any given situation.”

MHSC Laboratory Director Aimee Urbin, from left, and Imaging Director Tracie Soller present Presley Frink with a scholarship on behalf of the MHSC employees, alongside CEO Irene Richardson. Frink’s parents are Chad and Kelly Frink of Rock Springs. Not pictured are scholarship committee members Rehabilitation Services Director Debbie DeFauw and Respiratory Director Crystal Hamblin. Photo courtesy of MHSC

Frink plans to attend Western Wyoming Community College in the fall. With 30 college credits already completed, this will allow her to earn an associate’s degree in one year. She then plans to transfer to the University of Wyoming to pursue| a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Frink is the daughter of Chad and Kelly Frink of Rock Springs.

She was awarded the Bronze Certificate Congressional Award and recently submitted for the Silver Medal. Frink is continuing to work toward the Gold Medal, hoping to earn it by May 2025.

“Having these opportunities to support my community has helped guide me in my future goals,” she said. “I have found that I truly enjoy helping others and that there are real and serious disparities between different groups and communities.

“I have also learned things that I don’t think I would have been exposed to by being around these community programs, including period poverty.”

Frink is among a group of Health Academy seniors who chose a project that would bring tampon/sanitary napkin products to the women’s restrooms at Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Satellite High School, and Black Butte High School. As the team leader, she successfully created a partnership with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to provide students with free menstrual products by installing dispensers at the three schools.