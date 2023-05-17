Three GRPD Officers Receive Medal of Valor for 2021 Incident

GREEN RIVER — Three law enforcement officers with the Green River Police Department (GRPD) received the Medal of Valor at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night for their actions taken in an incident in July 2021.

Sergeant Jesse Nielson and Officers Zach Owens and Kevin Lennon Jr. were the recipients of the medals.

“In July of 2021, these three officers were involved in an incident that simply doesn’t happen very often in Green River. What began as a very scary assault on two of our younger citizens ended that night when these officers exchanged gun fire with the suspect of that incident,” Interim Chief Shaun Sturlaugson said. “They’re actions that night brought that incident to a safe conclusion for the city and for its citizens and we’re here to award them for their actions.”

Chief Sturlaugson said they are awarding the medals so long after the incident due to the nature of the case, which involved a lengthy court hearing and two-day sentencing. Matthew Culley, who was involved in the shoot out, was ultimately sentenced 21 to 30 years in prison.

“I think it’s very fitting that we’re able to give them their awards during National Police Week,” Sturlaugson said.

The Incident

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, GRPD officers received a report of an aggravated assault in which the subject brandished a weapon and threatened to shoot two juveniles. Sturlaugson said Sgt. Nielson located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Officers Lennon and Owens responded to Sgt. Nielson’s location as backup officers and to assist with the evolving incident.

“Due to the severity in nature of the report, verbal commands were issued to the subject from their patrol vehicles. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle or comply with commands,” Sturlaugson said. “Due to the suspect’s behavior, officers on scene relocated to a better position of cover. Within seconds of moving to their new position, the suspect exited his vehicle with a rifle and began firing the rifle in the direction of the officers prior location.”

Officers Lennon and Owens and Sgt. Nielson all returned fire and the suspect re-entered his vehicle. The suspect was wounded during the shootout, which ended his actions and he was taken into custody.

“The actions of Officer Lennon and Officer Owens and Sgt. Nielson, and the leadership of Sgt. Nielson that night saved their own lives and the lives of all the officers on scene. They also potentially saved the lives of other innocent civilians driving by and walking in the area,” Interim Chief Sturlaugson said.

Their actions exemplify the seriousness with which they approach their jobs as police officers, and the commitment they have made to protecting the city of Green River and the citizens who reside here. ~ GRPD Interim Chief Shaun Sturlaugson

“The character and the courage of these officers that night saved who knows how many lives honestly. We can’t guess on that. But for their courage, it’s my great honor to present them with the Medal of Valor,” Sturlaugson added.

The Council expressed their gratitude and pride in the officers for their actions that day.

“It’s just great to have a police force that has such quality people in it, and I’m sure it’s not just those three,” Council Member Gary Killpack said. “I’m sure that all the officers, if they had come upon that situation, they would have all acted the same. I just appreciate that.”

Other Business

The Green River City Council voted 6-0 to appoint Roy Lloyd to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a three-year term beginning June 1, 2023, and ending May 31, 2026. Mayor Pete Rust was absent from the meeting.

The Council also made several proclamations including proclaiming Thursday, May 18, as Arbor Day in Green River. To encourage residents to support tree planting and protection in the community, the city will be distributing free sapling trees at Expedition Island from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

They also proclaimed Saturday, May 20, as Green River Clean Up Day. The city is encouraging residents to participate in the clean up day Saturday by signing up at the Green River Visitor’s Center between 8-11 a.m.

May 26 was proclaimed as National Poppy Day in Green River, and May 21 through May 27 was designated as National Public Works Week.