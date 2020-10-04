Three Individuals Test Positive for COVID-19 in SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District No. 1 received confirmation of three positive COVID-19 cases in the District.

One staff member has tested positive at Overland Elementary and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time. One student has tested positive at Black Butte High School and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time. One student has tested positive at Northpark Elementary.

Six staff members and 10 students from various schools in the District are being quarantined at this time due to close contact. Most quarantine orders are from contact that was made outside of school. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been properly notified by the schools and Public Health.

With new health orders for K-12 schools, if both the person that is positive with COVID-19 and those around them are both wearing masks, the individuals not positive will not be quarantined. If there are large gatherings outside of school and there is a positive case identified, all people at the gathering within 6 feet of the positive individual will be quarantined.