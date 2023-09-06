Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision North of Lingle

LINGLE — Three people died in a fatal crash on Friday, September 1, around milepost 112 on US 85, north of Lingle, Wyoming.

Alicia Rodriguez, 44, of Torrington, and Nels Smith, 84, and Jeanette Smith, 85, both of Beulah, Wyoming, passed away after their vehicles collided.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m. When they arrived on scene the located a 2023 Toyota passenger car, driven by Rodriguez, and a 2022 Chrysler minivan, driven by N. Smith with J. Smith as a passenger.

The Toyota was southbound on US 85, and the Chrysler was traveling northbound on US 85 when it crossed the center line and collided with the Toyota.

Driver inattention and fatigue/asleep are being investigated as a potential contributing factor. The crash is still under investigation. 

This is the 97th, 98th and 99th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023.

