Three Local Democrats Launch Write-in Primary Bids

ROCK SPRINGS – Democrats in Sweetwater County are attempting to gain a foothold in state politics, with three candidates for the Wyoming Legislature launching write-in campaigns to get placed on the November ballot.

Those seeking write-in nominations are Janis Knadjian for House District 17, Leesa Kuhlmann for House District 39, and Carmen Whitehead for House District 60. Each candidate will need to receive at least 25 write-in votes for their district to be included on the General Election ballot.

Meghan Jensen, the chairperson of the Sweetwater County Democrats, said the county party has worked to find more candidates for local and state office, but sees reluctance from Democrats that would make good candidates. Jensen said three reasons she sees for this are candidates fearful of losing their jobs if they publicly out themselves as Democrats, a fear of their own safety because of their political affiliation, and the costs associated with seeking election.

For those who have signed on to seek election, Jensen sees it as an opportunity to talk about issues not being talked about in the Republican-dominated sphere of state politics. She said Democrats offer different perspectives on issues such as public education, with party members believing in supporting teachers while more conservative voices are discussing privatizing education and charter schools. With mental health, Jensen wonders if the state is doing enough to curb the high suicide rate and other problems seen in Wyoming.

“It seems like all these other issues are clouding quality of life,” she said.

Jensen believes there is a possibility Democrats can win in Sweetwater County, a county that was once a Democratic stronghold in Wyoming politics. She said the Wyoming Democratic Party has done a god job in assisting the county parties with resources they need. She also doesn’t view a political loss as a loss as they’re giving voters a choice at the ballot box — something that wouldn’t happen if Democrats didn’t seek election. As the county party attempts to rebuild itself, she reminds other Democrats that one person can’t do it by themselves.

“We need more people being honest with themselves, but unless they do it at the ballot box or in public, nothing will change,” Jensen said.