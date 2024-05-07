Three Local Students Receive Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarships

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners selected three students to receive the Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship Award during their meeting Tuesday.

After going into the executive session to discuss the applicants, they chose three recipients as well as three alternates. Chairman Keaton West said that it’s always difficult to choose recipients for this scholarship, because they’re all excellent candidates for the award.

This year, they had 13 applicants for the scholarship. The three recipients of the scholarship were:

Dawson Fantin, of Rock Springs High School

Presley Frink, of Rock Springs High School

Lexie Schofield, of Black Butte High School

The three alternates, in order of their rank, were:

Wesley Muir, of Rock Springs High School

Ivory Neher, of Green River High School

Shane Meats, of Rock Springs High School

“Picking winners is easy, saying no to the rest is difficult. All these kids are worthy applicants, they all showed great academic excellence. It was not an easy decision,” Commissioner Island Richards said.

Each scholarship is $1,000, and can be used at the University of Wyoming or any Wyoming community college. West said while the commissioners make the decision on who receives the scholarship, the awards are funded by the University of Wyoming Scholarships and Financial Aid Department.