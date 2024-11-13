Three Local Volleyball Players Named All-State

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three standout volleyball players from Southwest Wyoming earned all-state honors this season for their impressive performances on the court. Representing Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley, these athletes excelled in their respective classes.

In Class 4A, Green River’s Sophia Arnold was recognized for her impact with the Lady Wolves, consistently leading her team with her skill and determination. Her all-state selection reflects her strong play throughout the season.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Class 3A saw two Bridger Valley athletes named to the all-state list. Payton Anderson from Lyman and McKinlee Covolo from Mountain View both brought consistent strength to their teams, helping them compete at a high level.

These all-state honors highlight the dedication and hard work of Arnold, Anderson, and Covolo as top performers in Wyoming high school volleyball this season.

For a look at the local all-conference players, click here.