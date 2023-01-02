Three Newly Elected Sweetwater Commissioners to Meet for First Time

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet for the first time in 2023 this Tuesday, as well as for the first time with three new commissioners.

Robb Slaughter, Island Richards, and Keaton West will join Commissioners Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman on the board. They will meet Tuesday, January 3, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The three new commissioners will take their Oath of Office before the meeting at 8 a.m. in the District Courtroom.

An appeal for a proposed subdivision is among the new Commissions’s first acts of business. Rita Isaacson submitted an appeal of the Planning & Zoning Authorization on December 20, 2022 for the John and Rita Isaacson Subdivision. The proposal was first submitted in December 2001, 21 years ago.

The Isaacson’s are proposing to subdivide 37.26 acres of land they own just south of Double J Road (CR 118). The parcel of land is zoned R-2/SF (Single Family Residential) with Minimum Lot Size Overlay of two acres. They have proposed 12 lots. County staff have said that all access must be off Appaloosa Drive.

The Commission will also discuss the future of paying to have the county phone numbers in the phone book. According the meeting documents, the County is currently paying $2,250 annually to have its numbers in the phone book. This was done because the public was complaining that the numbers were not in the phone book after moving to an IP based phone system.

The cost continues to increase every year since 2017. The costs have been as follows: 2017 – $1300.56, 2018 – $1573, 2019 – $1708, 2020 – $1845, 2021 – $1860, 2022 – $2250.

Also on the agenda is a Colorado River Basin update. The Commission will also designate a Newspaper of Record for 2023.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here. To view the full meeting packet, click here.